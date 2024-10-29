National

'Frivolous, Unfounded': EC Denies Congress' Allegations Of Irregularities In Haryana Assembly Poll Results

Responding to the allegations, the poll authority said, "This is least expected of a national political party" as they mentioned about lack of evidence to back the claims.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R)
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R) Photo: PTI
The Election Commission on Tuesday rejected allegations levelled by the Congress over irregularities in the just-held Haryana assembly polls, saying the party was raising "the smoke of a generic doubt" about the credibility of an entire electoral outcome like it did in the past.

In a strongly-worded letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the poll panel said such "frivolous and unfounded" doubts have the potential of creating "turbulence" when crucial steps like polling and counting are in live play, a time when both public and political parties' anxiousness is peaking.

What Did Congress Allege Against EC?

The BJP retained power in Haryana winning 48 of the 90 seats in the October 5 assembly elections with the Congress bagging 37, INLD two and Independents three seats.

According to the eight-page letter, the Congress had sought clarification on "perceived lack of clarity" on display of 99 per cent battery status on the control unit of electronic voting machines during counting in some polling stations of 26 assembly seats in Haryana.

In its meeting with EC, the party delegation also pointed out that during the counting process in several assembly constituencies, Congress candidates or their representative brought this fact to the notice of returning officers, including through written representations in six constituencies.

How Did EC Respond?

Responding to the allegations, the poll authority said, "This is least expected of a national political party. The commission appreciates the criticality of the considered views of political parties in sustaining and strengthening electoral democracy in the country and assures that it will remain committed towards timely grievance redressal."

The poll authority said that "once again", it was compelled to note that with "no evidence whatsoever" of any statutory electoral step being compromised, the Congress has "once again raised the smoke of a generic doubt" about the credibility of an entire electoral outcome "exactly in a similar manner as it has done in recent past".

"At the same time, the commission sincerely urges INC to take firm and concrete steps, matching with the party's long and illustrious standing, to amend their ... approach...," it added.

"Embedded in this concern was the apprehension of replacement of control unit itself," EC noted.

After a thorough reverification by returning officers of all the 26 assembly constituencies under question, EC told the party that each step in electoral process in Haryana was flawless and done under the watch of party candidates or agents.

Response from EC officials to Congress run into 1600 pages with evidence that authorised representatives of party candidates were present at all stages including placing the battery at time of commissioning and continuously for 7-8 days thereafter till counting was over.

Rubbishing claims of status of battery display in EVM, the EC clarified that battery voltage and capacity have no relevance or connection whatsoever for EVMs vote count operations and integrity. The display of the status of battery on control unit is solely a feature to assist technical teams in monitoring power levels, ensuring that device functions smoothly throughout polling operations.

Any insinuation that battery levels affect voting outcomes is preposterous, the EC said.

It also pointed to instances of Congress picking on ordinary aspects of EVM functioning or electoral process and positioning them as new questions to be answered.

The EC quoted a gist of 42 judgements by constitutional courts which after examining various materials on record and conveyed their faith in the EVMs.

