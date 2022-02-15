Foreigner Stabs Cabbie In Gurugram

A woman, believed to be a foreigner, allegedly stabbed a cab driver on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at Rajiv Chowk around noon, they said. The burqa-clad woman tried to flee the scene, but police chased down her.

After being cornered by on-duty PCR staff, the woman, who claims to be from Egypt, started shouting in her native language. A video of the incident also shows her punching and manhandling a policewoman.



The suspect was taken to the Civil Lines police station, where she is being questioned. However, no FIR was registered till the filing of this news report. The woman had thrown her knife while running away and, the police had yet to recover it.



No passport or visa has been recovered from her possession, police said. She doesn't understand English or Hindi, so the police is arranging a translator.



The cab driver, Raghu Raj, said he runs his vehicle to Anand Vihar in Delhi on a sharing basis."I was inside the cab with one passenger when she came from behind. I lowered my pane, thinking that she had to go somewhere. But, she stabbed me in the shoulder and ran away. I pursued her, but she scratched my face. Police caught up and cornered her," Raj told PTI.

Police said they were waiting for the driver to lodge a complaint against the woman so that action can be taken following the law.

With PTI inputs.