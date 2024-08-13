FORDA Calls Off Strike Over Kolkata Rape Murder After Meeting JP Nadda, Says ‘Safety Demands’ Met

A key doctor’s body—Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Tuesday night called off their agitation hours after it called for strike following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.
In a statement, FORDA said the decision has been taken after a meeting with Health Minister JP Nadda.
The doctors’ association said all their demands had been met, including one seeking an assurance that the Central Healthcare Protection Act would be passed to curb attacks on medical personnel.
FORDA said "as requested", it will be part of a committee on the Central Healthcare Protection Act, work on which will start within 15 days.
Around 11 pm, soon after the FORDA statement, the health ministry posted on X that Mr Nadda has welcomed the organisation's decision and all their concerns regarding the safety of healthcare workers would be addressed.
"Union Health Minister, Shri @JPNadda met with the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (@FordaIndia) delegation today. He welcomed their decision to call off the strike in the public interest and assured them that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will address all their concerns to ensure a safer and better work environment," Union Health Ministry said on micro-blogging platform-X.