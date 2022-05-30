Foetus Found Growing Inside 40-Day-Old Baby In A Rare Medical Condition

A 40-day-old baby was brought to the Rahmania Medical Center in Motihari, Bihar for treatment. Doctors found that a foetus had developed inside his stomach.

The doctor was told that the child felt bloated. Due to the bloating, the baby was not able to urinate properly. The doctor got the child examined to find out the reason for the bloating of the stomach and the stoppage of urine. Dr Tabrez Aziz of Rahmania Medical Center prescribed a computed tomography (CT) scan for the patient. Results of the test left everyone shocked as they found that a foetus had developed inside the infant's stomach.

The team of doctors conducted several tests, after which they found that the infant suffered from ‘fetus-in-fetu' or the presence of a foetus in the stomach of the child. Doctor said that this is a rare case that happens only in one out of five lakh patients, as per a report by NDTV.

Dr Aziz said that the child is now fine after surgery and has been discharged from the hospital.

What is fetus-in-fetu?

Fetus in fetu is a rare condition that has been defined as the presence of one of the twins in the body of the other.

Fetus-in-fetu is so uncommon that few doctors would likely encounter it in their career. It requires a high degree of suspicion and meticulous surgical techniques for successful operation.

Experts also say that it’s not something so sporadic that a regular person should not even worry about it happening to their baby.

A case was reported in Hong Kong roughly 5 years ago where the new-born had a fetus of his own siblings at the time of her birth, according to reports. In 2019, a woman in Israel gave birth to a baby girl who had the embryo of her twin in her abdomen, according to The Times of Israel.

Very few cases of fetus-in-fetu have been reported globally, according to Hindustan Times.