Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Farmers Facing Crisis Due To 'Wet Drought' In Maharashtra: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar

Pawar also said he met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before Diwali and told them that the "situation has gone out of hand".

Farmers Facing Crisis Due To 'Wet Drought' In Maha: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar
Farmers Facing Crisis Due To 'Wet Drought' In Maha: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 4:09 pm

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said farmers in Maharashtra were facing a crisis after  suffering crop losses due to the "wet drought" caused by heavy rains in parts of the state.

Pawar also said he met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before Diwali and told them that the "situation has gone out of hand".

The former deputy CM was speaking on the occasion of the Pawar family's Diwali celebration at their residence 'Govindbaug' in Baramati town of Pune district.

A number of people and party workers came there to greet NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his daughter and Lok Sabha member from Baramati Supriya Sule and other family members on Diwali.

Asked about 'wet drought', Ajit Pawar said, "Everything is messed up due to the wet drought. Before Diwali, I met the chief minister and deputy chief minister and informed them that the situation has gone out of hand and the farmers are in trouble."

The kharif and rabi crops were damaged and farmers were facing a crisis, said the NCP leader, who is the nephew of Sharad Pawar.

On Sunday, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also demanded that the Maharashtra government declare "wet drought" in the state and provide Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation to farmers affected by rains without waiting for the loss assessment reports.

CM Shinde on Tuesday described farmers as "anna data" or food providers and said cultivators who have suffered crop losses due to excessive and unseasonal rains will be adequately compensated.

Related stories

As Deputy CM, I Wanted Home Ministry, But NCP 'Seniors' Said No: Ajit Pawar Says In 'Jest'

Not Unhappy With Party, Says Ajit Pawar After 'No Show' Towards End Of NCP National Convention

Terror Threat Received By Mumbai Cops Should Be Taken Seriously, Central Agencies Should Probe: Ajit Pawar

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Senior NCP Leader Maharashtra Government Maharashtra CM Politics Wet Drought Ajit Pawar Pune Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film