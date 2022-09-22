Ex-VP Naidu To Release Book On Prime Minister's Speeches

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu will release a collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selected speeches on Friday.

The book titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020)', which reflects his vision for a New India, will be released in the presence of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a function organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The book focuses on 86 speeches of the prime minister on various subjects.

It is divided into 10 thematic areas – Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Economy, People-First Governance, Fight Against COVID-19, Emerging India: Foreign Affairs, Jai Kisan, Tech India-New India, Green India-Resilient India-Clean India, Fit India-Efficient India, Eternal India-Modern India: Cultural Heritage, and Mann ki Baat.

"It will be my honor to release the book, Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, comprising selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function graced by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur," Naidu said.

The book portrays the prime minister's vision of a new India, which is self-reliant, resilient, and capable of converting challenges into opportunities, an official statement said.

The book, being published in Hindi as well as English, will be available at the sales outlets of the Publications Division as well as its website.

(Inputs from PTI)