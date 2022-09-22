Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ex-VP Naidu To Release Book On Prime Minister's Speeches

The book titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020)', which reflects his vision for a New India, will be released in the presence of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a function organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 10:17 pm

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu will release a collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selected speeches on Friday.

The book titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020)', which reflects his vision for a New India, will be released in the presence of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a function organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The book focuses on 86 speeches of the prime minister on various subjects.

It is divided into 10 thematic areas – Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Economy, People-First Governance, Fight Against COVID-19, Emerging India: Foreign Affairs, Jai Kisan, Tech India-New India, Green India-Resilient India-Clean India, Fit India-Efficient India, Eternal India-Modern India: Cultural Heritage, and Mann ki Baat.

"It will be my honor to release the book, Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, comprising selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function graced by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur," Naidu said.

The book portrays the prime minister's vision of a new India, which is self-reliant, resilient, and capable of converting challenges into opportunities, an official statement said.

The book, being published in Hindi as well as English, will be available at the sales outlets of the Publications Division as well as its website.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Develop Areas Close To Kedarnath, Badrinath: Modi

Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls On PM Narendra Modi, Apprises Him About Projects, Schemes Of Assam

'PM Modi Was Right': Why France's Macron Approves Of What Modi Said To Putin

Tags

National Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Mann Ki Baat Eternal India-Modern India Ex-VP Naidu Publications Division Ministry Of Information And Broadcasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tejasswi Prakash Shares Details Of Her Break Up, Karan Kundrra Fans Shocked

Tejasswi Prakash Shares Details Of Her Break Up, Karan Kundrra Fans Shocked

'Irreverence Should Be Our Default State': Condolences Start Pouring In

'Irreverence Should Be Our Default State': Condolences Start Pouring In