Ex-Indian Army Officer With UN Killed In Gaza, First International Casualty In Israel-Hamas Conflict | Who Was He

46-year-old Col. Waibhav Anil Kale took premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2022 before joining the United Nations as a Security Coordination Officer in the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) two months ago, officials in New Delhi said on Tuesday. Earlier, Kale served with the 11 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles.

Former Indian Army officer, 46-year-old Col Waibhav Anil Kale
Former Indian Army officer, 46-year-old Col Waibhav Anil Kale, who was working with in association with the United Nations, was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in the war-torn city Rafah. With this, Kale became the 'first international casualty' for the world body since the Israel-Hamas conflict started in October 7, last year.

As per reports, Kale was travelling along with another DSS staffer to the European Hospital in Rafah when their UN vehicle was struck on Monday morning. The other person, not identified, was seriously injured. The United Nations has called for a full investigation while Israel has ordered a separate investigation into the attack.

Who is Col Waibhav Anil Kale?

According to Kale’s LinkedIn profile, he had joined the Indian Army in April 2004 and had also served as Contingent Chief Security Officer with the United Nations between 2009 and 2010.

He pursued his bachelor's from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi and had degrees in Behavioral Science and International Humanitarian Law and had studied at, among other institutions, the Indian Institute of Management at Lucknow and Indore.

How did the UN respond to Col Waibhav Anil Kale's death?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer.”

In a post on X, Guterres said the UN vehicle was struck in Gaza, “killing one of our colleagues & injuring another” and said, more than 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza.

A statement by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said that Guterres condemned all attacks on UN personnel and called for a full investigation. Guterres sent his condolences to the family of the fallen staff member.

“With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages,” the statement added.

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X, “We are devastated to learn about the death” of a UN humanitarian worker and injury of another in Gaza.

“Too many civilian and humanitarian lives have paid the price for this war. Ceasefire and work towards peace,” the WHO chief said.

