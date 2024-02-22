Ensuring Free & Fair Election Imperative For Representative Democracy, Says SC

Ensuring a free and fair electoral process is imperative for maintaining people's trust in representative democracy, the Supreme Court has said.

The court had on February 20 declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar the mayor of Chandigarh after overturning the result of the controversial civic poll where the BJP nominee had emerged an unlikely winner amid allegations of rigging of the counting process by the returning officer.

In its judgement, which was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted the top court has consistently held that free and fair elections are a part of the basic structure of the Constitution. It said elections at the local participatory level act as a "microcosm of the larger democratic structure in the country" and local governments, such as municipal corporations, engage with issues that affect citizens' daily lives and act as a primary point of contact with representative democracy.

"The process of citizens electing councillors, who in turn, elect the Mayor, serves as a channel for ordinary citizens to ventilate their grievances through their representatives – both directly and indirectly elected," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said. "Ensuring a free and fair electoral process....., therefore, is imperative to maintain the legitimacy of and trust in representative democracy," it said.

The bench also directed the registrar (judicial) to issue a "notice to show cause to Anil Masih of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation who was the presiding officer at the election which took place on January 30, 2024, as to why steps should not be initiated against him under section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973".