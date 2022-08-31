Ensure Strict Action Against Those Who Attacked AAP Leader: Arvind Kejriwal To Gujarat CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to his Gujarat counterpart, Bhupendra Patel, on Tuesday to ensure strict action against those who attacked and injured AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya in the state.

Replying to a tweet of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker about the incident, Kejriwal said winning and losing is part of elections but it is against Gujarat's culture to crush the Opposition with violence.

"It is not right to attack those from the Opposition like this. Winning and losing is part of elections, but it is against the culture of Gujarat to crush the Opposition with violence and people do not like it," the AAP national convenor said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I appeal to the Gujarat chief minister to ensure strict punishment to the culprits and protect everyone," he added.

इस तरह विपक्ष के लोगों पर हमला करना सही नहीं है। चुनाव में हार जीत होती रहती है लेकिन विपक्ष को हिंसा से कुचलना, ये गुजरात की संस्कृति के ख़िलाफ़ है और जनता इसे पसंद नहीं करती



मैं गुजरात के CM से अपील करता हूँ कि दोषियों को सख़्त सजा दिलायें और सबकी रक्षा करें। https://t.co/JvEbAb36lf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 30, 2022

Kejriwal's demand came after AAP worker Vikas Yogi posted pictures of Sorathiya, who appeared to have sustained injuries on his head, on Twitter, alleging that "BJP goons made a murderous attempt" on the general secretary of the party's Gujarat unit.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that by attacking Sorathiya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again proved that it is afraid of Kejriwal's work done in the education and health sectors.

Taking to Twitter, the party's Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak also alleged that "BJP goons" attacked Sorathiya and said people will give a fitting reply to the saffron party in the state Assembly election stated to be held later in the year.

"Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya has been attacked by BJP goons. Admitted in the hospital. We are not those to be intimidated, use all these tactics on the Congress. The BJP has not done anything in 27 years, now it will do all these things. People will give them a reply," Pathak said in his tweet.

(with inputs from PTI)