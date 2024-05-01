National

Eight-Year-Old Girl Raped At Private School's Hostel In Bhopal, Three Booked; MP CM Orders SIT Probe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe the case.

MP: Minor allegedly raped in hostel of a private school, CM orders SIT probe
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the hostel of a private school in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, following which a case has been registered against three persons, a police official said on Wednesday.

The police said they were trying to ascertain when the incident exactly took place.

"An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a girls' hostel of private school. Following a complaint in this regard, the police registered a case on Tuesday night against three persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Misrod police station in-charge Manish Raj Bhadoria said.

Although the names of the accused are mentioned in the FIR, their identity is being established, he said.

When asked about the allegation that the girl was drugged before the crime, Bhadoria said all these things will be clear once the investigation gets over.

"The process of carrying out the medical examination of the victim and recording her statement is underway," he said, adding that several police teams have been constituted to collect the evidence related to the case.

On whether the clinical examination confirmed that the girl was raped, Bhadoria said a comprehensive report is awaited.

Replying to a query that injuries and swelling were found in the girl's private part during a medical examination conducted by doctors as per the request by the victim's mother, the police official said the complainant has made this allegation, but things will be clear in a detailed medical examination.

Bhadoria said that the CCTVs footage of the hostel has been recovered as the date of incident is not clear.

"The accused will be arrested once their identity is established," he said.

The office of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that taking cognizance of the matter, the CM ordered an SIT to probe into the matter.

