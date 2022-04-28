Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Education Minister To Launch 'Mandate Document' Of National Curriculum Framework

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PTI

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 5:45 pm

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release a "mandate document" listing the development process, structure and objectives of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) on Friday, officials said.

The National Education Policy-2020 recommended the development of NCF in four areas -- school education, early childhood care and education (ECCE), teacher education and adult education.

For providing inputs for the development of these curriculum frameworks, 25 themes based on the perspectives of the NEP are identified under three categories -- curriculum and pedagogy, cross-cutting issues, other important areas of NEP focussing on systemic changes and reforms.

"The Mandate Document describes the development process of the NCF, its expected structure and objectives, and some of the basic principles from the NEP 2020 that will inform the development of the four NCFs. The NCF is being drafted through a collaborative and consultative process, starting from district to state level and then national level," a senior ministry official said.

"The 'Guidelines for Position Papers for the Development of the National Curriculum Framework' is an integral part of this Mandate Document. The entire process of curriculum framework is being done in a paperless manner with very wide consultation at school, district and state levels with the help of a tech platform and mobile app," the official added.

The NCF has been revised four times so far -- in 1975, 1988, 2000 and 2005. The proposed revision will be the fifth of the framework. The revision of the curriculum framework will be in sync with the implementation of the examination reforms such as uniform assessment and evaluation system under the proposed National Assessment Centre as proposed by the NEP.

(With PTI inputs)

