Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Hands Over PM Modi's Written Message

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia during which he also met his counterpart and addressed the diplomats.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meeting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meeting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Twitter/S Jaishankar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 3:21 pm

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and handed over a written message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Jaishankar arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit on Saturday. It is his first visit to the Kingdom as India's External Affairs Minister. 

Jaishanker met the Crown Prince, often referred to as MBS, in Jeddah.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and the Deputy Prime Minister, received a written message from Prime Minister Modi, the official Saudi Press Agency reported, adding that it was handed over to the Crown Prince by visiting Foreign Minister Jaishankar during a meeting at the Crown Prince's office in Jeddah.

During the Jaishankar-MBS meeting, bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia and opportunities for enhancing them were reviewed and the latest regional and international developments, as well as the efforts being exerted towards them, were discussed, it said.

"Honoured to call on HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Apprised him of the progress in our bilateral relations. Thank him for sharing his vision of our ties," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday in Riyadh, Jaishankar held "warm and productive" talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan during which they discussed current global political as well as economic issues and agreed to work closely together in G-20 and multilateral organisations.

They co-chaired the first ministerial meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation (PSSC), established under the framework of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

Related stories

India Has Powerful Case To Be Permanent Member Of UN Security Council: EAM S Jaishankar

India, US Collaboration Has Become Stronger With Current Globalisation Model: S Jaishankar

'State Of Border' Will Determine State Of India-China Relationship: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar also addressed diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner.

More than 18 per cent of India’s crude oil imports are sourced from Saudi Arabia. During FY22 (April-December), bilateral trade was valued at $29.28 billion. During this period, India’s imports from Saudi Arabia were valued at $22.65 billion and exports to Saudi Arabia were worth $6.63 billion.

The approximately 2.2-million-strong Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia, according to the Indian embassy in Riyadh.

The top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National S Jaishankar Foreign Visit Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Indian Diplomacy Diplomacy & Foreign Policy Indian Diaspora Gulf Countries Indian Oil Imports
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka