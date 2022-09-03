Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Dynasty Politics By Congress Caused Great Loss To Country: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar also claimed that the BJP will win the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2023 and the general election in 2024. The former Union minister said there have been no allegations of corruption against any of the central ministers in the past eight years.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar File Photo

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 8:01 pm

Former Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Saturday targeted the Congress, saying the dynasty politics by it has caused a great loss to the country. In an apparent reference to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, he said both mother-son duo has been running the party.

"Have there been elections held," he asked raising a question over the selection of the party president. "Look at our party, be it PM Modi and other leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda or Amit Shah, from where did they come," he asked at a programme here.

"They came from ordinary families with no political background, muscle or money power," he added. Javadekar also hit back at former Rajasthan deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who recently raised a question of the election of the BJP chief.

The dynasty politics of the Congress has caused a great loss to the country, he said. "This cannot happen anywhere else," he added attacking the Congress, which is set to elect its new president in October this year.  

Javadekar also claimed that the BJP will win the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2023 and the general election in 2024. The former Union minister said there have been no allegations of corruption against any of the central ministers in the past eight years.

 "The opposition has not been able to level corruption charges against any of the central ministers. This is not a general thing," he said crediting PM Narendra Modi with eradicating corruption.

The BJP leader was speaking on the book, 'Modi@20', at the auditorium of a private university here.

Appreciating the works of state BJP president Satish Poonia, Javadekar said, "Poonia has said that he will not wear a 'safa' till the party comes to power in the state. The BJP will form the government in Rajasthan with a strong mandate and I will make him wear the 'safa'." 

(With PTI Inputs)

