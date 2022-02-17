Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

DU colleges reopen, students back on campus after two years

Colleges in the city reopened on Thursday after being shut for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with students saying that they are excited to be back on campus.

DU colleges reopen, students back on campus after two years
Delhi University

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 10:56 am

Colleges in the city reopened on Thursday after being shut for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with students saying that they are excited to be back on campus. The Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, near the Delhi University, was jampacked as a large number students made their way to colleges in the north campus.

Gajendra Mohan Thakur, a 26-year-old Campus Law Centre student, said, "I am excited to go back to the campus. The university was shut for around two years. The online mode of study was not efficient enough to substitute the offline mode of education. It is a time to reclaim our lost years."

Delhi University colleges were closed in March 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus infection.

There has been drastic changes in lives of students, with particular emphasis on online classes, but now, when lives are coming back on track, "we students are super excited to join offline classes as it provides a whole new bunch of opportunities and exposure to shape our future", Kalyani Harbola, a first-year student, said.

"Offline classes also provide a better platform for student-teacher interaction and better learning," Harbola said.

Student bodies held protests earlier this month, demanding the reopening of the campus. The decision to reopen the institutions came after a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi reported 766 COVID-19 cases along with five fatalities, while the positivity rate declined to 1.37 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

With PTI inputs

Tags

National Delhi University Reopening Of Colleges COVID-19 Back To Campus New Delhi Delhi - NCR India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

2 killed, 40 injured in school bus accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

2 killed, 40 injured in school bus accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

New Career Opportunities Bloom As The Gaming Industry Booms

Fire destroys scrap godown in Thane

School buses collide in Muzaffarnagar, 6 injured

Punjab Polls: Regions, Deras and Electoral Politics

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row