Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

The Delhi government does not want livelihood of people to be affected and Covid restrictions will be eased as soon as possible, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, asserting that the city's positivity rate has reduced to 10 per cent in 10 days. Kejriwal said that there was resentment among some people against Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for turning down Delhi government's proposal to lift weekend curfew and odd-even scheme of opening shops in view of the improving Covid situation, but urged them not to “spread hate” on social media.

"Delhiites have suffered the most due to Covid. We don't want that your livelihood is affected but your health is important, so we had to put restrictions," Kejriwal said after hoisting the national flag at the Delhi government's Republic Day function. The chief minister stressed that Baijal is concerned about public health, saying, “LG sahab is a good man”.

"Last week some traders had come and they said they are facing lots of problems due to the odd-even scheme and weekend curfew. The L-G agreed to some proposals and on some, he differed. We will remove these restrictions as soon as possible," Kejriwal said. In a statement issued later, Kejriwal said the L-G and his government are working together to find solutions.

“I noticed that the people are showing resentment towards him (L-G) on social media. I want to tell those people that our Lieutenant Governor has done this in his wise wisdom. He is a good man, he is concerned about public health and wants to protect all citizens. We all gain no pleasure in imposing restrictions,” Kejriwal said in a statement.

He said that Delhi was suffering from the "fifth wave" of the coronavirus pandemic which is being fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus. "The Omicron variant spreads very fast but it is said to be mild," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also spoke on reducing number of Covid cases and Delhi's vaccination programme. "On January 13, the number of cases were 29,000 and even then, only 2,500-3,000 beds were occupied," he said. The chief minister said that on January 15, the highest positivity rate was reported which was about 30 per cent. But it has reduced to 10 per cent in last 10 days, he said, adding that the number of cases is also reducing. He said it was possible due to consistent vaccination.

"Vaccination in Delhi has been conducted at the ward level on mission mode. First dose has been administered to 100 per cent people while 82 per cent have got the second dose as well. I think it is a record in the country and the world as well,” Kejriwal said. He said in the country, it is the third Covid wave but for Delhi it is the fifth.

"Covid is a virus which came from foreign countries and most international flights come to Delhi. So, whenever a new variant is reported, it has come to Delhi first," Kejriwal said. "But the way Delhi's officers, doctors and others tackled this coronavirus pandemic, and the way Delhiites patiently faced it in a disciplined way, is really commendable," he said.

With PTI Inputs