Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

DMRC To Make Additional Arrangements For Raksha Bandhan

In addition, a standby train will be available on all lines, except Airport Line and Line 9 to ensure smooth travel for passengers, the DMRC said in a statement.

undefined
Anticipating a rush of passengers on Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, the DMRC has made additional arrangements to ensure their smooth travel, officials said. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 8:17 am

Anticipating a rush of passengers on Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, the DMRC has made additional arrangements to ensure their smooth travel, officials said.

On Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will deploy 169 additional ticket office machines and 65 customer facilitation agents to cater to the additional rush of passengers which is expected on the festive day, they said.

In addition, a standby train will be available on all lines, except Airport Line and Line 9 to ensure smooth travel for passengers, the DMRC said in a statement. The Delhi Metro has traditionally registered high number of passenger journeys on Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the sibling bond, as a lot of people use the service to visit their relatives, it said.

Related stories

Rajasthan Roadways To Not Charge Fares From Female Passengers On Raksha Bandhan

Twinkle Khanna Praises Husband Akshay Kumar's ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Says ‘I Dare You To Leave The Theatre Dry-Eyed’

Celebratory Preparation Underway Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National DMRC Additional Arrangements Raksha Bandhan Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Additional Ticket Office Machines Customer Facilitation Agents Festive Day
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer