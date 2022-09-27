Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Digital Teams Of CPI(M), BJP Defaming West Bengal: Mamata

"When we came up with the term 'Biswa Bangla', these critics would make fun of it. They are wrong and the recognitions prove it," she said. "The digital teams of the CPIM and BJP are defaming the state," she added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 8:35 pm

The digital teams of CPI(M) and BJP are defaming West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday. Inaugurating a slew of Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, Banerjee said there are some people who cannot find anything good about West Bengal.

"When we came up with the term 'Biswa Bangla', these critics would make fun of it. They are wrong and the recognitions prove it," she said. "The digital teams of the CPIM and BJP are defaming the state," she added.

Banerjee said several accolades, including the UNESCO intangible heritage tag for Durga Puja, prove the success of the state. Visiting the Ekdalia Evergreen Club's pandal, Banerjee remembered former minister Subrata Mukherjee who organised the puja for years.

"They (CBI) arrested Subrata-da. I went to visit him after the arrest as he had chest pain. A senior politician like him was humiliated," she said. Banerjee said it was Mukherjee who brought her into politics.

"We used to discuss the route of any rally and the mode of agitation in the morning at his residence. My political career was launched by him," she said. She said a park in Ballygunge would soon be named after Mukherjee.

Banerjee will be inaugurating around 150 Durga Puja pandals physically this year, and at least 400 virtually, TMC sources said.

-With PTI Input

