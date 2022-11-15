DGP For Preparation Of Action Plan To Use Technology For Enhanced Safety, Security

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said artificial intelligence, drones, CCTV, robotics, and other modern technology tools should be used for enhancing the safety and security of people.

He chaired a meeting of senior officers at the police headquarters to review technologies being used by police and the need od futuristic technologies for efficient policing.

"Artificial intelligence, drones, CCTV, robotics, and other modern technology tools need to be used for the safety and security of people. We need to identify the manpower and technology which can be put in use to enhance the capability and capacity of the police personnel", Singh said.

He said police forces around the world are using a number of modern technologies for efficient policing and minimising human intervention in case of rescue and other operations.

He said modern equipment brings transparency to the system and improvement in the quality of policing on various fronts.

The DGP directed the officials to identify the areas where more and more technology can be used and also for preparing action plans for introducing the technologies in these areas.