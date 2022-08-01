Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Devendra Fadnavis Says ED Action Against Sanjay Raut Based On Evidence

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut was arrested on Sunday midnight after his questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo) PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 4:19 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate's action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut seems to be based on certain proofs.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a review meeting held at Mantralaya in south Mumbai.

“The ED is a national probe agency. It must have taken action against Raut based on documents and proofs. I would not comment on this issue further. His arrest and other related issues will be discussed in the court,” said Fadnavis.

Raut was arrested on Sunday midnight after his questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'. The ED had conducted a search at Raut's residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized, officials said.

Raut had denied the allegations against him, calling them false and politically-motivated.        

Speaking about the review meeting, he said various issues about the smooth implementation of various schemes of the Union government in the state were discussed and difficulties addressed.

"We noticed that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been successfully implemented in 76 per cent of rural areas, but its coverage in urban areas is merely 12 per cent. 
It means the urban poor is left out of this scheme,” he added. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

