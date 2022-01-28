Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Despite Sunshine, 'Cold Day' Conditions Prevail In Delhi

The city's maximum temperature plummeted three notches to settle at 19.1 degrees Celsius.

Despite Sunshine, 'Cold Day' Conditions Prevail In Delhi
Cold conditions grip Delhi, despite sunshine - PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 10:27 am

Parts of the national capital witnessed cold day conditions on Thursday despite the city getting more hours of sunshine than the last few days. The city's maximum temperature plummeted three notches to settle at 19.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted shallow fog in the morning on Friday. It said cold day conditions prevailed at Lodhi Road, Mayur Vihar and Narela observatories. However, at Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker of Delhi, there were no cold day conditions for the day. Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the weather office said.

According to IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A "severe cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

Lodhi Road observatory witnessed cold day conditions as the maximum temperature here settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal while the minimum was 5.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. At Narela observatory, the maximum temperature settled at 17.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal temperature while the minimum was 4.7 degrees Celsius, a dip of four degrees from normal. Similarly, at Mayur Vihar observatory, the drop in maximum temperature was five degrees Celsius as it settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature here was 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Related stories

NDMC Clears Proposals For Transfer Of Lands For Delhi Metro Ph-4 Projects

Delhivery IPO Likely To Be Postponed: Report

Delhi: DDMA Lifts Weekend Curfew, Odd-Even System Of Opening Shops

For the last few days, Delhi had been reeling under cold day conditions due to rains, fog and had little exposure to the sun. Tuesday was Delhi's coldest January day in nine years, with the maximum temperature plunging to 10 degrees below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

On January 3, 2013, the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data. On Thursday, Delhi saw bright sunshine and people were seen enjoying the weather on their terraces and other open spaces. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 19 and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday, the weather office said. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Thursday was 55 per cent, it said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin at 4 pm on Thursday, Delhi's air quality was marked “poor” as its AQI was 262. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Weather Weather: Cold & Coldwave Delhi Cold Wave Temperature
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

Most Of Recent Covid-19 Deaths In Delhi Were Of Unvaccinated Patients, With Comorbidities: Official

Cong Believes Power Belongs To People, But For Other Parties It Lies With PM, CM: Rahul

Cow Centre at Hansraj College Draws Flak From Students

Patnaik Appeals To People Not To Panic Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis