Deoghar Airport Row: Probe Ordered On Trespassing Incident Involving BJP MPs, Scindia Says Truth Will Come Out

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said a through probe into Jharkhand's Deoghar airport row, in which nine people including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari have been booked, will reveal the truth.

The two BJP leaders were booked while they were returning to Delhi after meeting the family members of a woman in Jharkhand's Dumka who was set ablaze by a man after she rejected his proposal. The woman succumbed to burns later.

"The truth will come to the fore after a thorough probe. It will be shared with you all," he told reporters here in reply to a question on the matter.

Later, the Delhi Police registered a 'zero FIR' against the deputy commissioner of Deoghar and some police officials on the charge of sedition and under the Officials Secret Act following Dubey's complaint.

Trespassing charge on BJP MPs

Jharkhand police on Saturday booked BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari alongside seven others for allegedly forcing officials at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand for clearance of their chartered flight for take-off at night. An FIR has been registed against them.

Based on a complaint lodged by the DSP of the airport Suman Anan, the case was registered. Charges of endangering the life or safety of others and criminal trespass have been pressed on all them including the two BJP MPs and the airport director.

According to the FIR, on August 31, Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, his son Kanishk Kant Dubey, Mahikant Dubey, MP Manoj Tiwari, Mukesh Pathak, Devta Pandey, and Pintu Tiwari entered the high-security Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Deoghar airport without permission and deployed their influence and forced the officials to give clearance to their chartered plane.

The complaint against Dubey, his two sons, MP Manoj Tiwari, Deoghar Airport Director Sandeep Dhingra and others was lodged at Kunda police station on September 1 by Suman Anand, the security in charge of the airport.

It has been alleged that permission was taken "forcibly" from the ATC despite no night take-off or landing facility at the airport that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12.

War of words on Twittter

On Friday night, Dubey got into a Twitter banter with Deoghar District Magistrate (DM) Manjunath Bhajantri, who accused the BJP leader of 'breaching national security' by flouting safety regulations and getting clearance for his flight forcibly .

Hon’ble MP Sir,



Few questions.

1. Who authorised you to enter ATC Room?

2. Who authorised your two children to enter ATC Room?

3. Who authorised your supporters to enter ATC Building? https://t.co/jI562TIA2X — Manjunath Bhajantri IAS (@mbhajantri) September 2, 2022

In the war of words, the BJP MP tweeted "I’d suggest you to study aviation rules again. As an IAS officer, the nation expects better from you. Now the matter is under investigation at all possible levels, please comment further only after reading aviation and airport rules carefully henceforth."