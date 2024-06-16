Delhi Water Crisis Sparks Protests, BJP Slams AAP Govt | In Pics

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj speaks during a protest against the Delhi Jal Board over the ongoing water crisis, in New Delhi.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with other leaders during a protest against the ongoing water crisis, at Laxmi Nagar area of New Delhi.
Police personnel extinguish a fire during protest by the BJP against the Delhi Jal Board over the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.
A young boy looks on during a protest by the BJP against the Delhi Jal Board over the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.
