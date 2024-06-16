National

Delhi Water Crisis Sparks Protests, BJP Slams AAP Govt | In Pics

The water crisis in Delhi continues to hit headlines with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government there asking police protection for major pipelines for the next 15 days. The AAP government of Delhi has been blaming Haryana for not releasing enough water to the national capital, a charge denied by the latter.

Protest against water crisis in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj speaks during a protest against the Delhi Jal Board over the ongoing water crisis, in New Delhi.

1/6
BJP President Virendra Sachdeva
BJP President Virendra Sachdeva | Photo: PTI

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with other leaders during a protest against the ongoing water crisis, at Laxmi Nagar area of New Delhi.

2/6
BJP protest against the Delhi Jal Board
BJP protest against the Delhi Jal Board | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Police personnel extinguish a fire during protest by the BJP against the Delhi Jal Board over the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.

3/6
Bansuri Swaraj speaks during protest
Bansuri Swaraj speaks during protest | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj speaks during a protest against the Delhi Jal Board over the ongoing water crisis, in New Delhi.

4/6
BJP protest against AAP govt
BJP protest against AAP govt | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Police personnel extinguish a fire during protest by the BJP against the Delhi Jal Board over the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.

5/6
BJP protest against Delhi water crisis
BJP protest against Delhi water crisis | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

A young boy looks on during a protest by the BJP against the Delhi Jal Board over the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.

6/6
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj speaks during a protest against the Delhi Jal Board over the ongoing water crisis, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Protest Against Planned Airport, Parandur Villagers Say They Will Relocate To Andhra
  2. Smaller Disposal, Detection Teams Can Be Formed For Bomb Threats, Delhi HC Told
  3. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; German Police Shoot Man With Axe
  4. Day In Pics: June 16, 2024
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 16: Musk VS BJP Over EVM, IND Head Coach Hunt & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2024: Quirky Moments Which You Must Have Missed On The Telly
  2. Rohit Chaudhary Reveals He Had To Chew Gum For 13-14 Hours For 'A Day In Your Life'
  3. 'It Was A Big Deal' For Ashok Beniwal To Play Gay Professor In 'Jahangir National University'
  4. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: 5 Reasons Why This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Is A Must Watch
  5. Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday & Others Wish 'Incredible' Dads For Being Their 'Greatest Inspiration'
Sports News
  1. ATP 125 Perugia Challenger Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sumit Nagal In Action On TV And Online In India
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Post 265/8 Vs South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  3. Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Match 38: Head-To-Head, Weather Report, Pitch Report
  4. India Women Vs South Africa Women: Smriti Mandhana Brings Up Her Sixth ODI Century In Bengaluru
  5. ICC T20 WC 2024: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Surely Deliver, Believes Sanjay Manjrekar
World News
  1. Scores Join Annual Gay Pride Parade In Ukraine's Kyiv With Riot Police Protection
  2. 2 Killed And Several Wounded In Shooting During A Juneteenth Celebration In A Texas Park
  3. Feasibility Study On Proposal To Establish Land Connectivity With India In Final Stages, Says Sri Lankan President
  4. What Is The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor That G7 Summit Commits To Promote?
  5. How Accurate Are Honeybees In Identifying Lung Cancer?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow