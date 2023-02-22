Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Mayoral Polls: Voting Begins In Delhi; Security Beefed Up At MCD Headquarters

Mayoral Polls: Voting Begins In Delhi; Security Beefed Up At MCD Headquarters

The mayoral election is being conducted following a Supreme Court order after three failed attempts earlier to hold the polls. The proceedings of the municipal House began today to elect the new mayor of Delhi, the exercise taking place after much delay since the high-stakes civic polls.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 12:26 pm

Voting began today to elect the new mayor of Delhi as the municipal House met after three previous failed attempts to hold the election to the top post.

BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Hans Raj Hans were among the firsts to cast their votes.

The proceedings of the municipal House began today to elect the new mayor of Delhi, the exercise taking place after much delay since the high-stakes civic polls.

The mayoral election is being conducted following a Supreme Court order after three failed attempts earlier to hold the polls.

The municipal House, which began half an hour late at around 11.30 am, is holding election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee.

Pro-tem presiding officer Satya Sharma said, "I appeal to all to maintain order in the House".

Heavy security deployed at MCD headquarters

 Authorities have stepped up security inside the municipal House and on the Civic Centre premises in Delhi for the mayoral poll, scheduled to begin shortly.

Several civil defence personnel, including women members, have been deployed in the chamber of the House.

Civic Centre is the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Heavy deployment of paramilitary force has been done on the premises of the Civic Centre.

What happened previously?

Last week, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House for holding the mayoral election following the apex court order.

The top court on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The court issued the order after hearing a plea moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, who had sought an early conduct of the election.

The AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the December 4 MCD polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.

(With PTI Inputs)

National Delhi Mayoral Poll Delhi Delhi Mayor Delhi Municipal Corporations MCD Headquarters Security
