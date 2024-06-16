National

Delhi Traffic Police Books Over 2.4 Lakh Violators For Improper Parking

The officials said this marked increase in enforcement is part of a broader initiative to improve traffic flow and ensure the safety of all road users within the city.

Representational Image
Delhi Traffic Police Books Over 2.4 Lakh Violators | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

The Delhi Traffic Police has booked over 2.4 lakh violators for improper parking this year so far which is an increase of nearly 35 per cent as compared to the last year, officials said on Sunday. The traffic police has reported a significant surge in prosecutions related to improper parking violations in the current year, they said.

The officials said this marked increase in enforcement is part of a broader initiative to improve traffic flow and ensure the safety of all road users within the city.

Over the past several months, the Delhi Traffic Police has intensified its efforts to address the widespread issue of improper parking, which has been identified as a major contributor to traffic congestion and accidents. This crackdown has resulted in a noticeable increase in the number of challans issued for parking violations, they said.

The police have deployed additional personnel to monitor instances of illegal parking more effectively. This measure has been instrumental in identifying and prosecuting offenders, leading to a more disciplined parking culture among motorists in the city, the officials said.

"The statistics for the current year showed that police have booked 2,40,152 violators for improper parking, while the numbers were 1,77,800 in 2023. This marks an increase of nearly 35 per cent in prosecutions compared to the previous year," they stated.

Furthermore, the Delhi Traffic Police have conducted a comprehensive analysis of the ten traffic circles, where the highest number of challans were issued in 2024 due to improper parking. This investigation has identified specific areas where these violations are most frequent. By pinpointing these locations, targeted enforcement measures can be implemented to improve adherence to traffic rules, the officials said.

In addition to issuing challans, the Delhi Traffic Police has also been actively towing vehicles that are parked illegally, especially in areas that are prone to heavy traffic or are designated as no-parking zones. This immediate removal of improperly parked vehicles has helped in maintaining smoother traffic flow and reducing the risk of accidents, they said.

The officials said that public awareness campaigns have been launched to educate the drivers about the importance of adhering to parking regulations and the potential consequences of violations, adding these campaigns aim to foster a greater sense of responsibility among drivers and encourage compliance with traffic laws.

The Delhi Traffic Police is dedicated to ensuring the safety and convenience of all road users. The recent increase in prosecutions serves as a reminder for motorists to park responsibly and adhere to designated parking guidelines, they said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Farmer Dies In Bull Attack In UP's Budaun
  2. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: Fire Breaks Out In Himachal's Solan Forests; Blaze Erupts In Delhi's Mundka Factory
  3. Odisha: ZSI Scientists Discover A New Species Of Snake Eel
  4. Kolhapur: Auto Crashes Into Bike, Runs Driverless After Passersby; 5 Injured | Bizarre Video
  5. NEET-UG 2024: What Is NEET Exam, Why Is It In News, Why Are Students Protesting | Explained
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Sisterhood’: Enjoying The Joys Of Friendship To Remembering School Adventures – 5 Reasons Why This Should Be On Your Watch List
  2. Father’s Day: 5 Silver Screen Dads Who Never Fail To Tug At Our Hearts
  3. Escapism, Enchantment, And Exploration: Why We, As Audiences, Crave Fantasy Dramas Like ‘House Of The Dragon’
  4. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  5. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  2. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Weather Update: Is It Raining In Kingstown, St Vincent? Will Nepal Vs Bangladesh Be Washed Out?
  3. Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 Match 38 Preview: Lankans Seek Pride
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 37 Preview: Win Crucial For BAN's Super 8 Dream
  5. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates
  2. US: 9 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained
  3. Japan Witnesses Surge In Cases Of Disease Caused By Rare 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' That Can Kill Under 48 Hours
  4. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  5. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow