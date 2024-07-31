Delhi: Teen Dies After Her Head Gets Pulled Into Dough Kneading Machine In Rohini

In a horrifying incident, a 15-year-old girl died after her hand got trapped and her head pulled into a dough kneading machine in west Delhi's Rohini, police said.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Begumpur area, where the machine -- used for making momo and spring rolls -- was being operated inside a room.
The teen victim was reportedly working when her hand got entangled in the machine, with its force pulling in her head as well.
"On Tuesday, at 7.18 pm, a PCR call was received at Begumpur police station regarding a girl being stuck in a dough kneading machine near Hanuman Chowk of Begampur area," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
A police team, which reached the scene of the incident, found that the machine was not very big. The officer added that as per preliminary probe, her hand being stuck inside the tub was the reason behind her head also getting pulled in.
The severely injured girl was found unresponsive with her head inside the tub when the police team arrived at the spot.
Though she was taken to the hospital, doctors pronounced her to be dead on arrival. The victim's corpse has been preserved in the hospital for post-mortem, the officer said.
An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Sections 289 (any act with machinery, any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.
The police have also arrested on Rajesh Kumar in connection with the incident.
Officials said that they will speak with the victim's family to confirm her actual age, adding that they will then ascertain whether she was working as a child labourer.