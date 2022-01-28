Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi's Minimum Temperature Recorded At 6.4 Deg C, Sunny Day Expected Ahead

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Minimum Temperature Recorded At 6.4 Deg C, Sunny Day Expected Ahead
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius (Representational image) - AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 1:51 pm

Delhi on Friday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, and according the weather department a bright and sunny day is expected ahead. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is forecast to increase to 20 to 21 degrees Celsius and the minimum may rise to 10 to 11 degrees Celsius over the next few days. The capital had been recording below normal maximum temperatures since the second week of January. Minimum temperatures have been close to or above normal.

There have been seven western disturbances in Delhi this January as against a normal of three to four in the month. Rains due to the western disturbances increased moisture in the air which led to foggy conditions amid low temperatures on most days. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded "very low" sunshine between January 7 and January 25. The IMD data showed Delhi has recorded seven cold days in January so far, the highest in the month in at least a decade.

Related stories

Delhi Records 4,291 Covid Cases, 34 Deaths; Positivity Rate Below 10 Pc

Most Of Recent Covid-19 Deaths In Delhi Were Of Unvaccinated Patients, With Comorbidities: Official

Delhi: Omicron In 79 Pc Of Samples Sequenced In January

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said Delhi has recorded a maximum temperature of less than 17 degrees Celsius on 13 days this month, the highest since 2003 which had seen 18 such days. Delhi had seen the coldest January day in nine years on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature plunging 10 notches below the normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Before this, January 3, 2013, had experienced a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The capital also recorded 82.2 mm of rainfall this January, the highest in the month in 122 years.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Weather Temperature Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Weather
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

School Principals, Parents' Orgs Disappointed With DDMA's Decision To Not Open Schools In Delhi

School Principals, Parents' Orgs Disappointed With DDMA's Decision To Not Open Schools In Delhi

Delhi HC Directs CBI To Recall LOC Against Businessman Sana In Corruption Case

Arunachal Logs 455 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

SC Grants Three Weeks To SpiceJet To Resolve Financial Issues With Swiss Firm

Resolution Suspending 12 Maharashtra MLAs Beyond Period Of Remainder Of Session Unconstitutional: SC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads