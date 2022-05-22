Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 23.1 Degrees Celsius

According to the India Meteorological, the national capital may have a partly cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle accompanied with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph towards afternoon and evening.

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 23.1 Degrees Celsius
Predicted light rains in Delhi PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 11:25 am

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average and the IMD has predicted light rains in the city. Rainfall recorded in 24 hours till this morning was is 0.8 mm. The relative humidity at 8:30 am is 56 per cent, weather department officials said.

According to the India Meteorological, the national capital may have a partly cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle accompanied with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph towards afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 41 degrees Celsius.

Related stories

Hot Weather Conditions Persist In Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram Sizzles At 44.5 Degrees Celsius

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average while the maximum temperature was 42.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the normal.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Summer Heatwave Prediction Partly Cloudy Sky Indian Meteorological Department Patchy Rain Thunderstorms Strong Winds Weather Department Minimum Temperature AQI Maximum Temperature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood