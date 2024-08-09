Delhi Records Cleanest Air For Jan-Aug Period Since 2018

Delhi on Thursday recorded its cleanest Air Quality Index (AQI) for any day between January 1 and August 8, not just this year but during the period from 2018 to 2024, according to the Centre's air quality panel Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
The CAQM in Delhi and adjoining areas wrote on microblogging platform X on Thursday, "Delhi recorded its cleanest Air Quality Index (AQI) for any day between January 1st and August 8th during the period from 2018 to 2024."
The AQI in Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 53 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Delhi and its adjoining areas received intermittent rains this week, with the maximum temperature on Thursday settling at 34.1 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The minimum temperature settled 1.5 notches below normal at 25.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
Generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday received 18 complaints regarding waterlogging and 16 regarding uprooting of trees.