National

Delhi: Porn Video Runs On Advertisement Board In CP, NDMC Suspects 'Hacking'

Somebody might have hacked the particular LED board "using some advance technique" which the civic body is "trying to find out", the civic body said.

Central Delhis Connaught Place Area |
Central Delhi's Connaught Place Area | Photo: File Image
info_icon

Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR after a porn video was displayed on a digital advertisement board in the Connaught Place area, officials said.

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), whose jurisdiction the area falls under, suspected that it could be a case of "hacking" of the screen with the help of advanced technology.

The matter came to the light when passersby spotted the video running on one of the LED screens put up for advertisements in CP's H Block on Thursday night, officials said.

The seconds-long video was later removed from the display board with the help of NDMC officials. The corporation said that it operates two types of panel in the areas under its jurisdiction, one for advertisement and another an interactive touchscreen.

"Both panels are of international standard and controlled by a server which is completely secured with a firewall and antivirus. We are also providing hotspots free of cost for public usage in the NDMC areas," the civic body's statement read.

NDMC said that such an incident is "one of its kind", adding that it trying to figure out how the firewall was breached.

Notably, advertisement boards have been put up by the NDMC at as many as 50 locations under its jurisdiction, news agency PTI reported.

It pointed out that a board at only one these locations was breached, adding that there was no issue at other places. Somebody might have hacked the particular LED board "using some advance technique" which the civic body is "trying to find out", it added.

A police officer said that a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and investigation to nab the culprits are underway.

Notably, located in the heart of the national capital, Connaught Place is an iconic and historic commercial area which is also one of the busiest marketplaces in the city.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  2. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
  4. WI Vs SA: Nicholas Pooran Goes Past Suryakumar Yadav In Most Sixes List In T20Is - Check Full List
  5. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: 'Thank You Gabbar' Tributes Fill Up Social Media
Football News
  1. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Hat-trick Hero Haaland Sinks Tractor Boys
  2. Bundesliga: Honesty The Best Policy For Vincent Kompany At Bayern Munich
  3. Brighton 2-1 Man United: We Must Be More Clinical In Both Boxes, Says Disappointed Erik Ten Hag
  4. Brighton 2-1 Man United: Fabian Hurzeler Hails 'Special' Joao Pedro After Late Winner
  5. Atletico Madrid Vs Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone Keen To Use Home Advantage
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  5. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Is Unified Pension Scheme That Will Benefit 23 Lakh Government Employees | Explained
  2. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
  3. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State
  4. Centre Approves Unified Pension Scheme Providing Family & Assured Minimum Pension
  5. Delhi Man Kills Wife, Teen Daughter With Iron Pan After Likely Spat Over 'POCSO Case' | What Happened
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  2. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  3. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  4. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  5. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
World News
  1. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  2. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  3. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
  4. As Botswana Finds World’s Second Largest Diamond, A Look At Koh-i-Noor’s Story
  5. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State