Delhi: Porn Video Runs On Advertisement Board In CP, NDMC Suspects 'Hacking'

Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR after a porn video was displayed on a digital advertisement board in the Connaught Place area, officials said.
The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), whose jurisdiction the area falls under, suspected that it could be a case of "hacking" of the screen with the help of advanced technology.
The matter came to the light when passersby spotted the video running on one of the LED screens put up for advertisements in CP's H Block on Thursday night, officials said.
The seconds-long video was later removed from the display board with the help of NDMC officials. The corporation said that it operates two types of panel in the areas under its jurisdiction, one for advertisement and another an interactive touchscreen.
"Both panels are of international standard and controlled by a server which is completely secured with a firewall and antivirus. We are also providing hotspots free of cost for public usage in the NDMC areas," the civic body's statement read.
NDMC said that such an incident is "one of its kind", adding that it trying to figure out how the firewall was breached.
Notably, advertisement boards have been put up by the NDMC at as many as 50 locations under its jurisdiction, news agency PTI reported.
It pointed out that a board at only one these locations was breached, adding that there was no issue at other places. Somebody might have hacked the particular LED board "using some advance technique" which the civic body is "trying to find out", it added.
A police officer said that a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and investigation to nab the culprits are underway.
Notably, located in the heart of the national capital, Connaught Place is an iconic and historic commercial area which is also one of the busiest marketplaces in the city.