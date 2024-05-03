National

Delhi Police, NSG Conducts Security Mock Drills Near New Parliament, Kashmiri Gate

Delhi Police and National Security Guard (NSG) on Friday conducted a mock drill near the new Parliament building and Kashmere Gate to check preparedness during an emergency situation, days after nearly 200 schools received hoax bomb threats, officials said.

The drill is also being conducted at a city school, according to police sources.

"To check preparedness during any emergency situation, police along with NSG commandos conducted mock drills in various parts including the new Parliament building and Kashmere Gate area," a senior police officer said.

According to police, the drills were scheduled at various locations, including metro stations, schools, temples and government buildings.

"We have selected around eight locations for the drill. Such drills will continue till Friday midnight," the officer said.

Police said that the drill at the new Parliament building started at 3 pm and continued for at least half an hour.

The NSG commandos used their chopper to enter the Parliament building.

"The DCP of the area along with their teams were present during the mock drill. Dog squad, bomb squad and other teams were also called. The internal security of the Parliament has been taken over by the CISF after the security breach incident," he added.

Earlier, a mock drill exercise was conducted at Kashmiri Gate Metro Station.

These mock drills were conducted after over 150 schools received bomb threats and the police teams had to rush to different locations, police sources said.

“These mock drills give us a clear picture of the time taken by the forces to respond to an emergency call, dispatching a team and combating the security breach,” they said.

“On Wednesday morning we received several calls from the different schools of different districts of Delhi. Police teams along with bomb squads, dog squads and crime investigation agencies rushed to the spots. However, all threats were found to be hoaxes, but still we cannot take any chances," a police source said.

