Delhi Police Nabs Bangladeshi Man From Kolkata For Sending Hoax E-Mail About Explosive On Flight

Based on the information, the airport was put on high alert and a full emergency declared. The threat e-mail was later found to be a hoax. During investigations, it was found that the the accused created a new e-mail address to send the mail.

"We checked the WiFi (used to send the e-mail) and the connection was found to be that of a hotel in Kolkata. At that time, 40 guests were staying in that hotel and all of them were using the same WiFi. Almost all of them were Bangladeshi nationals," Rangnani said.

The police said the details of the 40 people were checked and it was found that one person -- Amardeep Kumar -- had come to the hotel to meet his relative after taking the Delhi-Kolkata flight mentioned in the e-mail.

"On interrogation, he said he had gone to the hotel to meet his brother-in-law Islam, who had been staying there for almost a month," Rangnani said.

"Islam's phone was physically examined but he had deleted its entire history Islam admitted to his guilt after being grilled by the police and disclosed that he had sent the e-mail to get the flight cancelled as his brother-in-law was coming to meet him and he did not want him to reach Kolkata," she added.