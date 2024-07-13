National

Delhi Police Files FIR Over Offensive Comments On Social Media Targeting Captain Anshuman Singh's Widow

A police officer said that the FIR was registered at the IFSO unit under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita act and Information Technology (IT) Act.

Late Captain Anshuman Singh's mother, wife receiving Kirti Chakra from President Droupadi Murmu | Photo: PTI
An FIR was filed by the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) cell on Saturday over an alleged lewd remark made on Smriti Singh, widow of Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh on social media platform X based on a recent video.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took a suo motu cognisance and filed a complaint before Delhi Police regarding the matter.

Smriti Singh receives posthumous Kirti Chakra on behalf of her husband Anshuman Singh | - x/@eenadulivenews
Kirti Chakra For Late Husband's Bravery, NCW's Move Against Delhi Man's Remark | Who Is Smriti Singh

A police officer told PTI that the FIR was registered at the IFSO unit under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita act and Information Technology (IT) Act.

He also informed that the Delhi Police has also contacted the social media platform to provide details about the handle that allegedly passed the lewd comment.

In a letter issued on Monday, the NCW referenced specific legal provisions that the comment violates, including Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which penalises acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000, which deals with the punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The commission also demanded a fair and timely investigation into the matter and requested a detailed action taken report (ATR) within three days.

Smriti Singh, wife of slain Captain Anshuman Singh - Ministry of Defence
'I Won't Die Ordinary Death': Capt Anshuman Singh's Widow Narrates Emotional Tale Of Love, Bravery In Viral Video

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Kirti Chakra to Indian Army Captain Anshuman Singh posthumously for his act of bravery in 2023 when he saved several people from a burning structure but later got trapped and lost his life during his posting in Siachen.

After receiving the award, Smriti Singh spoke about their journey together so far and the videos got viral. According to the reports in one of such posts a man commented offensive statement targeting at the woman.

