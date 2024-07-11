National

Kirti Chakra For Late Husband Captain Anshuman Singh, NCW Seeking Action Over Man's Lewd Remark | Know Who Smriti Singh Is

Smriti Singh recently received the posthumous Kirti Chakra award from President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of her late husband Captain Angshuman Singh who died a tragic death in Siachen while rescuing people during a fire incident.

Captain Angshuman Singh's widow Smriti Singh's name recently made headlines when she went to receive the posthumous bravery award Kirti Chakra in July on behalf of her husband who displayed extraordinary bravery by rescuing people during a fire incident in Siachen but tragically lost his life in the line of service in 2023.

Following the award-receiving event, Delhi resident Ahmad K made lewd comments against Smriti Singh on social media. Taking cognisance of the condemnable development the National Commission for Women (NCW) strongly urged the Delhi Police to immediately address th issue.

NCW Condemns Delhi Man's 'Lewd' Remark On Captain Anshuman Singh's Widow, Demands Arrest

Who is Smriti Singh? 

Smriti Singh is the widow of late Captain Angshuman Singh. Folllowing the award ceremony were she received the bravery award on behalf of her husband as a recognition of his fearless act, Smriti in an interview recounted their long-term relationship.

"It was love at first sight," Smriti recalled of their first meeting in college. "We met on the first day of college. I would not be dramatic, but it was love at first sight. After a month, he was selected for the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC)... We met in an engineering college, and he got selected into a medical college," she shared.

The couple were in a long-distance relationship for eight years before getting married.

"After just one month of meeting, it was a long-distance relationship for eight long years and then we thought we should get married now, and so we did," Smriti explained. However, just months after their wedding in February 2023, Angshuman received a posting to Siachen.

Recounting their final conversation on July 18, 2023, Smriti said, "On July 18 (2023), we had a long conversation about how our life will be in the next 50 years. We are going to build a house, we are going to have kids, whatnot. On the 19th morning (the next day), I get up, I get a call that he is no more."

Smriti Singh faces lewd remark: NCW seeks action

The National Commission for Woman (NCW) has asked the Delhi Police to take immediate action against a Delhi resident Ahmad K over lewd and derogatory comments against Smriti Singh. The remark was made under Smriti's photo at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she was waiting to receive the award for her husband.

"In light of the severity of the offence, the Commission has prima facie identified violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000. Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, stipulates penalties for acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, emphasising the need for decisive legal action," stated the NCW in its letter to the Delhi Police.

Strongly condemning the derogatory language used against Smriti Singh, the NCW demanded Ahmad K's prompt arrest and they have also sought a comprehensive report detailing the actions taken within the next three days.

