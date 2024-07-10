NCW Condemns Delhi Man's 'Lewd' Remark On Captain Anshuman Singh's Widow, Demands Arrest

The National Commission for Woman (NCW) has asked the Delhi Police to take immediate action against a Delhi man for making lewd and derogatory comments against Smriti Singh, the widow of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh.
The remark, which sparked massive outrage, was made under Smriti's photo at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she was waiting to receiving the award for her husband who laid down his life while trying to save his colleagues at Siachen glacier's Indian Army camp.
"NCW condemns this behaviour and urges immediate police action," the commission said in a post on X.
In its letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday, the NCW cited specific legal provisions that were violated by the remark, including Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Section 79, which penalises acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, dealing with punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.
Outlining the penalties under these laws, the NCW noted that the offenses can result in up to three years of imprisonment and fines for first-time offenders, with harsher penalties for repeat offenses.
The woman panel asked the Delhi Police to promptly register a First Information Report (FIR) against the person and arrest him at the earliest.
Demanding a fair and timely investigation into the matter, the NCW requested a detailed action report within three days.
Captain Anshuman Singh had swiftly sprung into action when a fire broke out in their camp due to a short circuit in the Indian Army ammunition dump in July 2023.
He successfully saved four to five people, but couldn't get himself escape the blaze as he was trapped. Captain Singh was laid to rest with full state honours in Bhagalpur, located in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.