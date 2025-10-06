Delhi NCR Weather: Yellow Alert Active as Western Disturbance Brings Relief

Yellow alert active for Delhi NCR with light to moderate rain and 30-50 kmph gusty winds
Temperatures drop to a pleasant 28-30°C maximum after overnight showers bring relief.
Gurugram under orange alert; Noida and Ghaziabad face thunderstorms through Tuesday..
Western disturbance brings the first post-monsoon cooling, with 20°C minimum temperatures expected on Wednesday.
Current Weather Conditions: Delhi NCR weather today shows significant improvement with light to moderate rainfall continuing into Monday morning, October 6, 2025. Delhi weather today features cooler conditions with temperatures dropping to 21.5°C minimum and 31.6°C maximum, accompanied by 91% precipitation probability and 67% humidity. Early morning fog was observed in several areas, followed by refreshing rain showers that provided much-needed relief from the recent heat.
The weather in Delhi NCR today shows generally cloudy skies with intermittent showers throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department reports current conditions with atmospheric pressure at 100.9 kPa and winds reaching 24.5 km/h.
IMD Yellow Alert and Warnings
IMD rain forecast for Delhi NCR has issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday, warning of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph. The alert indicates weather deterioration, with residents advised to stay vigilant and monitor weather updates.
Western Disturbance Impact:
Peak activity through October 7, affecting the entire northwest India
Thunderstorms with lightning are expected during the afternoon hours
Temperature relief with maximum dropping to 28-30°C from previous highs
Minimum temperatures falling in the 22-24°C range
Regional Weather Breakdown
Gurugram weather today shows orange alert conditions with heavy rainfall expected and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. The city experienced significant overnight rainfall with continued showers throughout Monday.
Noida weather today remains under a yellow alert with occasional rain or thundershowers and generally cloudy skies. Current conditions show 30°C temperature, feeling like 35°C due to 93% humidity and 13 km/h westerly winds. Tomorrow's forecast indicates a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 22°C with continued thunderstorm activity.
Ghaziabad weather today shows partly cloudy conditions with isolated thunderstorms expected. Current temperature stands at 33°C maximum and 26°C minimum with 75% rain probability and 24.5 km/h winds. The 14-day forecast indicates 68% rain probability for Tuesday before clearing conditions.
Weekly Weather Outlook
Delhi NCR weather forecast shows continued wet conditions through mid-week:
October 6 (Monday): Generally cloudy with light to moderate rain - temperatures 28-30°C maximum, 22-24°C minimum
October 7 (Tuesday): One or two spells of rain during morning/forenoon with thunderstorms and gusty winds 30-50 kmph
October 8 (Wednesday): Partly cloudy sky with temperature recovery to 31-33°C maximum, 20-22°C minimum
October 9-10: Clear conditions returning with 31-33°C maximum temperatures and pleasant weather
Air Quality and Health Impact
Delhi air quality has declined to the moderate category with an AQI of 100 due to damp conditions slowing pollutant dispersion. Current measurements show PM2.5 at 45 µg/m³ and PM10 at 93 µg/m³ with carbon monoxide at 1125 µg/m³. Residents are advised to wear masks in traffic areas during damp weather conditions.
Transportation and Safety Advisory
Delhi NCR rain forecast includes important safety measures:
Flight delays are possible during intense thunderstorm periods
Waterlogged roads may cause traffic jams stretching kilometers
Avoid power poles and trees during gusty wind conditions
Stay indoors if possible during peak weather activity
The current weather pattern represents the first significant post-monsoon cooling, with cold northwesterly winds expected from Wednesday, causing minimum temperatures to drop by 4-5°C and potentially reaching 20°C by Wednesday