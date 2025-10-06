Delhi NCR Weather: Yellow Alert Active as Western Disturbance Brings Relief

Delhi NCR braces for rain and thunderstorms as IMD issues yellow alert, bringing much-needed relief from the heat.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Weather Update
Rains in Delhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yellow alert active for Delhi NCR with light to moderate rain and 30-50 kmph gusty winds

  • Temperatures drop to a pleasant 28-30°C maximum after overnight showers bring relief.

  • Gurugram under orange alert; Noida and Ghaziabad face thunderstorms through Tuesday..

  • Western disturbance brings the first post-monsoon cooling, with 20°C minimum temperatures expected on Wednesday.

Current Weather Conditions: Delhi NCR weather today shows significant improvement with light to moderate rainfall continuing into Monday morning, October 6, 2025. Delhi weather today features cooler conditions with temperatures dropping to 21.5°C minimum and 31.6°C maximum, accompanied by 91% precipitation probability and 67% humidity. Early morning fog was observed in several areas, followed by refreshing rain showers that provided much-needed relief from the recent heat.

The weather in Delhi NCR today shows generally cloudy skies with intermittent showers throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department reports current conditions with atmospheric pressure at 100.9 kPa and winds reaching 24.5 km/h.

IMD Yellow Alert and Warnings

IMD rain forecast for Delhi NCR has issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday, warning of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph. The alert indicates weather deterioration, with residents advised to stay vigilant and monitor weather updates.

Western Disturbance Impact:

  • Peak activity through October 7, affecting the entire northwest India

  • Thunderstorms with lightning are expected during the afternoon hours

  • Temperature relief with maximum dropping to 28-30°C from previous highs

  • Minimum temperatures falling in the 22-24°C range

Coastal residents, particularly in low-lying areas, have been asked to remain vigilant for tidal surges and waterlogging. - File photo; Representational image
Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Regional Weather Breakdown

Gurugram weather today shows orange alert conditions with heavy rainfall expected and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. The city experienced significant overnight rainfall with continued showers throughout Monday.

Noida weather today remains under a yellow alert with occasional rain or thundershowers and generally cloudy skies. Current conditions show 30°C temperature, feeling like 35°C due to 93% humidity and 13 km/h westerly winds. Tomorrow's forecast indicates a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 22°C with continued thunderstorm activity.

Ghaziabad weather today shows partly cloudy conditions with isolated thunderstorms expected. Current temperature stands at 33°C maximum and 26°C minimum with 75% rain probability and 24.5 km/h winds. The 14-day forecast indicates 68% rain probability for Tuesday before clearing conditions.

Weather: Rain in Delhi - null
Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weekly Weather Outlook

Delhi NCR weather forecast shows continued wet conditions through mid-week:

  • October 6 (Monday): Generally cloudy with light to moderate rain - temperatures 28-30°C maximum, 22-24°C minimum

  • October 7 (Tuesday): One or two spells of rain during morning/forenoon with thunderstorms and gusty winds 30-50 kmph

  • October 8 (Wednesday): Partly cloudy sky with temperature recovery to 31-33°C maximum, 20-22°C minimum

  • October 9-10: Clear conditions returning with 31-33°C maximum temperatures and pleasant weather

Air Quality and Health Impact

Delhi air quality has declined to the moderate category with an AQI of 100 due to damp conditions slowing pollutant dispersion. Current measurements show PM2.5 at 45 µg/m³ and PM10 at 93 µg/m³ with carbon monoxide at 1125 µg/m³. Residents are advised to wear masks in traffic areas during damp weather conditions.

Weather: Rain in Delhi - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Delhi NCR Weather: Pleasant Afternoon Conditions Continue with Weekend Rain Forecast

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Transportation and Safety Advisory

Delhi NCR rain forecast includes important safety measures:

  • Flight delays are possible during intense thunderstorm periods

  • Waterlogged roads may cause traffic jams stretching kilometers

  • Avoid power poles and trees during gusty wind conditions

  • Stay indoors if possible during peak weather activity

The current weather pattern represents the first significant post-monsoon cooling, with cold northwesterly winds expected from Wednesday, causing minimum temperatures to drop by 4-5°C and potentially reaching 20°C by Wednesday

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast And Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

  3. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: BAN Crush AFG By 6 Wickets To Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

  4. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy

  5. Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women, 1st T20I: UAE-W Beat ZIM-W By 35 Runs, Lead Series 1-0

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  3. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  5. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

  3. Day In Pics: October 05, 2025

  4. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

  5. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

Entertainment News

  1. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  2. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  3. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  4. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

  5. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

  2. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  3. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  4. At Least 51 Dead As Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides And Floods Across Nepal

  5. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

Latest Stories

  1. Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

  2. Horoscope Today, October 6, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. The District Mental Health Programme: The Story So Far

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Sevilla 4-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Sanchez Stars, Lewandowski Flops As Dreadful Barca Suffer Away Defeat

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 220 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

  7. Delhi NCR Weather: Yellow Alert Active as Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  8. Madhya Pradesh Forms SIT To Investigate Deaths Of 14 Children Linked to Contaminated Cough Syrup