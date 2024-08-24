Delhi Man Kills Wife, Teen Daughter With Iron Pan After Likely Spat Over 'POCSO Case' | What Happened

A man killed his wife and their teenager daughter at the woman's resident in the Delhi's outer north area of Narela on Saturday, police said.
The accused was living in a separate house and had come to the victim's house early on Saturday, they added. "A call was received at NIA police station at 9:05 am regarding a quarrel and police teams rushed to the spot," a senior police officer said.
The woman and her 16-year-old daughter were found lying unconscious in room on the house's ground floor. The two were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.
Police inquiries found that the accused was having an illicit relationship with another woman. A spat took place between the victim and her husband when he arrived at her place early this morning.
In a fit of rage, the man hit his wife and daughter with an iron pan and fled the spot.
"During investigations, we got to know that the man's daughter had lodged an FIR against him under the provisions of the POSCO Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the case is in its trial stage. The woman he was having an affair with had also lodged an FIR against the accused's wife," the officer said.
Initial probe suggested that the accused had come to meet his wife and their daughter to ask them to withdraw the POCSO case.
"Crime and forensics teams were called to the spot. Multiple teams have been formed and efforts are being made to arrest the accused," the officer said, adding that an FIR had been registered against him.
The victim used to run a general store and her teen daughter was a Class 9 student.
The incident comes just days after two men allegedly smothered their 35-year-old sister to death in Delhi over suspicion of her having an affair. The suspected honour killing took place at the woman's house in the Hauz Qazi area, where her body was found around 4:30 am on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said that the accused were traced and arrested after police examined footage from the CCTV cameras.