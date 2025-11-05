JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha's, Elder Brother, Wife And Daughter Found Dead In Purnea

Naveen Kushwaha, brother of JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha, found dead along with Kushwaha's wife and daughter.
Bodies were discovered at their residence in European Colony, Purnea district.
Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are investigating the case.
The elder brother of JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha, along with his wife and daughter, were found dead at their residence in Bihar’s Purnea district, PTI reported.
Police said the bodies of Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Mala Devi, and daughter Tanu Priya were discovered on Tuesday night from their house in European Colony, under the Kehat Police Station limits.
Purnea Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jyoti Shankar confirmed the deaths and said an investigation was under way. “Soon after receiving the information about the dead bodies found in the house, a police team reached the spot. Bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the SDPO said.
According to PTI, residents informed the police that Naveen Kushwaha was the elder brother of local JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha. Forensic experts were also called to collect evidence from the site, officials added.
“Locals claimed that Naveen Kushwaha was very popular in the locality and he had previously contested Lok Sabha as well as assembly polls,” another police officer told PTI.
Authorities said further details would be known once the post-mortem and forensic reports are received.
(With inputs from PTI)