Delhi Heatwave: Fresh Red Alert Issued For June 12 As Mercury Soars Beyond 45 Degrees

As the national capital continues to grapple with intense heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert after maximum temperatures soared to 45.5 degrees Celsius in several areas.
According to the IMD's daily weather bulletin issued at 2 pm, "Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR," with temperatures ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius.
"Delhi-NCR is under red alert today and tomorrow, followed by an orange alert on June 13. Light rain and thunderstorms are possible on the night of June 13 due to a western disturbance, which may bring some relief," Dr Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD, told news agency PTI.
Northwest India is currently experiencing severe heat. Till tomorrow, heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will remain under red alert for the next three days.
However, there may be some relief on June 13 night and June 14 as the western disturbances are likely to bring light showers.
From June 13, an approaching western disturbance may bring partial relief in the form of light rain and thunderstorms, and an orange alert will replace the red.
A red alert implies a “take action” warning, urging residents to avoid heat exposure, remain hydrated and limit outdoor activity. It warns of a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages and advises extreme care for vulnerable people.