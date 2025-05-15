Heatwave Alert In Most Parts Of India; IMD Issues Warning Across States | In Pics

Women use scarf for protection from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Patna.
A worker quenches her thirst on a hot summer day, in Nadia, West Bengal.
People use an umbrella to shield themselves from the scorching sun, near Charminar in Hyderabad.
A worker drinks water to quench his thirst during a hot summer day, at a construction site, in Gurugram.
A temple priest offers water to devotees to provide relief from the scorching heat, at Dussehra Ghat behind the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
A pedestrian covers her child with a towel for protection from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Kolkata.
An Agra Municipal Corporation vehicle sprays mist to provide relief to tourists from the scorching heat, at Agra Fort.
A visitor covers her head for protection from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur.
A visitor drinks water to quench his thirst during a hot summer day, at the Taj Mahal, in Agra.