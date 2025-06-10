Heatwave In Delhi: The Stark Contrast In How Heat Affects Citizens

Heat waves are not a new phenomenon and plague the capital every year from the months of May to July. The brunt of this extreme heat is not suffered by those sitting in air-conditioned rooms, but instead by those at the lower rungs of society. Data from the Zonal Integrated Police Network and the Ministry of Home Affairs released last year showed that fatalities among the homeless in Delhi broke a 22-year record for most deaths recorded in a nine-day period. This was as most of the individuals who died were unable to get adequate and timely medical attention during the heatwave. The data stated that a record 192 homeless people died in the Capital between June 11 and June 19.