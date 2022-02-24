Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Delhi Govt Raises Monthly Honorarium & Allowance Of Anganwadi Workers

Till now, Anganwadi workers were paid Rs 9,678 as honorarium and Rs 200 as communication allowance for maintaining mobile phones. 

Anganwadi Workers Engaged In A Pulse Polio Immunization Drive In India

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 8:17 pm

The Delhi government has decided to increase the monthly honorarium and allowance of Anganwadi workers and helpers who are on strike for the past several days. 


Women and Child Development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the increased honorarium and allowance will be paid to the Anganwadi workers and helpers from March.


The Delhi government has now raised the honorarium of Anganwadi workers to Rs 11,220 besides increasing the conveyance and communication allowance to Rs 1,500, he said.

The honorarium of helpers has been increased from Rs 4,839 to Rs 5,610. They will also get  Rs 1,200 as conveyance and communication allowance, said the minister.


Gautam claimed that the total honorarium of Rs 12,720 for Anganwadi workers and Rs 6,810 for helpers will be the highest in the entire country.

The minister appealed to the striking Anganwadi workers and helpers to join their duties and start distribution of nutrients to the women and children.

( With PTI Inputs)

National Anganwadi Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) / Anganwadi Anganwadi Workers Salary Delhi Government AAP Government Ministry Of Women And Child Development (MoWCD) Rajendra Pal Gautam Anaganwadi Workers Honararium Nutrition Women Children India Delhi
