Delhi Government To Develop Integrated Transit Corridor To Decongest Traffic At Peeragarhi Junction

The Delhi government will develop an integrated transit corridor and improve street network connectivity to decongest traffic at the Peeragarhi junction and its adjoining areas, an official statement said.

The junction connects west Delhi areas with Haryana. The Delhi government will adopt a slew of measures, including construction of a new flyover, an underground U-turn, two foot-over-bridges, widening of an existing overbridge and slip roads in the region, it said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inspected the junction site and said the upcoming project will be completed in 1.5 years and will benefit lakhs of commuters from Delhi and Haryana by saving travel time during peak hours.

According to the Delhi government statement, the project to decongest Peeragarhi junction has been taken up from Jwala Heri Market -- Chaudhary Balbir Singh traffic light to Jwalapuri traffic light on NH 10 or Rohtak Road.

The project entails construction of a new flyover on Laxmi Narayan Mandir Road, an underpass U-turn for right turning traffic on Chaudhary Balbir Singh Mar and, widening of ROB (road over bridge) towards Mangolpuri alongside Ring Road, it said.

Two foot-over-bridges will also be constructed on both sides of Rohtak Road near Peeragarhi Chowk to facilitate smooth and safe pedestrian movement, it added. Sisodia, who also holds PWD portfolio, said Peeragarhi junction is a major connecting point between Delhi and Haryana and the load on the road has increased over the years.

The Kejriwal government is committed to provide hassle-free commuting experience to all the commuters in Delhi. The project to decongest Peeragarhi junction has been taken up from Jwala Heri Market (Chaudhary Balbir Singh) red light to Jwalapuri red light, NH-10 (Rohtak Road), by the government.

"This project will help lakhs of commuters get rid of traffic woes at Peeragarhi junction during peak hours," Sisodia said in the statement. NH-10 is a crucial connecting highway for ISBT, Kashmere Gate, Bahadurgarh and Rohtak Road due to which there is a heavy traffic movement and congestion throughout the stretch.

The stretch also witnesses high commercial traffic movement as the Rohtak Road is flanked by industrial areas on both sides. The statement said Peeragarhi junction will be decongested by constructing left turn lane for smooth movement of traffic from Nangloi to Mangolpuri, a slip road from Mangolpuri to Punjabi Bagh and construction of two-lane slip road for westbound left-turn from Punjabi Bagh to Vikas Puri, it said.

Under integrated transit corridor project, the width of an existing ROB along Ring Road going towards Mangolpuri will also be widened, it said. "At present, the ROB going towards Mangolpuri creates traffic problems as it is narrow. Therefore, this 500-metre stretch will be widened by increasing three-lanes on either side.

"A 6.6-metre wide 2-lane underpass U-turn will be constructed at Chaudhary Balbir Singh Marg to decongest the area," the statement said. To improve pedestrian access in the area, two FOBs will be constructed for smooth and safe movement.

The Deputy CM also directed the PWD officials to complete the project in stipulated time and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to commuters during the construction works, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)