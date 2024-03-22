National

Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Refuses Bail To K Kavitha, Kejriwal's Hearing Shortly

The Supreme Court sought ED's response in six weeks on the plea of BRS leader Kavitha in which she has challenged provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA).

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and BRS Leader K Kavitha have been arrested in connection with the excise policy case Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy 'scam' case, in which now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been arrested.

The Supreme Court sought ED's response in six weeks on the plea of BRS leader Kavitha in which she challenged the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) provisions.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud assigned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea for a hearing before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna today itself. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against his arrest by the ED at his residence in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Thursday.

Advertisement

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the ED at 5:20 pm on March 15 from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Delhi CM Kejriwal's Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who rose in politics by leading the 'India Against Corruption' movement to become the chief minister of Delhi thrice in a row, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in the liquor policy case.

Kejriwal's arrest comes at a time when his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making a serious foray into electoral politics through a tie-up with its opposition INDIA bloc partner Congress for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

Allegations are that Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

Kejriwal's trusted aides -- Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia -- are in prison in connection with the excise policy case, while another trusted aide Satyendar Jain is in jail in a separate money laundering case.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads