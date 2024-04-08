Hearing 3rd Plea Seeking Kejriwal's Removal As CM, Delhi HC Calls For Imposing 'Heavy Costs' On Petitioners

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves from the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 28, 2024. Photo: PTI/File

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves from the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 28, 2024. Photo: PTI/File