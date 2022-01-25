Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Businessman’s Cryptocurrencies Stolen In Online Fraud; Transferred To Palestine’s Hamas: Police

The cryptocurrencies fraudulently transferred from Delhi businessman were worth about Rs 30 lakh and its current value is Rs 4 crore, the police said.

Delhi Businessman’s Cryptocurrencies Stolen In Online Fraud; Transferred To Palestine’s Hamas: Police
Cryptocurrency online fraud.(Representational image) - File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 9:38 am

The Delhi Police's Cyber Cell on Monday said a Delhi-based businessman's cryptocurrencies were allegedly stolen and transferred to the wallets of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian organisation Hamas.

The matter came to light in 2019 when the businessman reported at Paschim Vihar police station that some unknown persons had fraudulently transferred cryptocurrencies from his wallet, they said.

The cryptocurrencies were worth about Rs 30 lakh and its current value is Rs 4 crore, police said.

On the orders of a court, the investigation into the case was later transferred to the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) KPS Malhotra said, "During the course of investigation, the cryptocurrency trail led to startling facts, that the cryptocurrencies have ended up in the wallets maintained by Al-Qassam Brigates, which is the military wing of Palestinian organisation Hamas and to the wallets which have already been seized by Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing. The seized wallet belongs to Mohammad Naseer Ibrahim Abdulla."

One wallet to which a major share of the cryptocurrencies have been transferred is being operated from Giza, Egypt and it belongs to Ahmed Marzooq, while another wallet belongs to Ahmed Q H Safi, a resident of Ramallah, Palestinian, the officer said.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies were fraudulently transferred from the wallet of the businessman, he added.

The police said they have recovered all details of these accounts and while some of them were used for financing terror operations others were used for accessing child pornography.
 

Tags

National Delhi Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency In India Delhi Police Hamas Palestine Online Fraud
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Bengal Registers 4,546 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 37 More Fatalities

Over 162 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Budget Session Part I: Rajya Sabha To Sit In Morning, Lok Sabha In Evening Due To Covid Restrictions

Cricketer Turned Politician Gautam Gambhir Tests Covid-19 Positive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary