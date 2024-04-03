National

Delhi BJP Sends Defamation Notice To Atishi, Demands Public Apology Over Her 'Join BJP Offer' Claim

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said a defamation notice has been sent to Atishi, demanding a public apology for her claim.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
%7C%20Photo%3A%20PTI
Delhi BJP sent defamation notice to Atishi and demands public apology | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The BJP's Delhi unit has sent a defamation notice to senior AAP leader Atishi and demanded a public apology for her claim that the saffron party approached her through a "very close" person to join it.

A day earlier, the Delhi minister claimed that four senior AAP leaders, including herself, would be arrested soon and claimed that she was advised to join the BJP or be ready to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a month.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said a defamation notice has been sent to Atishi, demanding a public apology for her claim.

Advertisement

"Atishi failed to provide evidence of who approached her, how and when. The AAP is undergoing a crisis in Delhi, which is why they are making such baseless allegations out of frustration. But we will not let her get away with this," he said.

Sachdeva chief asked Atishi to submit her phone to an investigation agency to prove her claim.

The Delhi BJP's lawyer said the party has sent a defamation notice to Atishi to withdraw her statement which he termed "false, defamatory, and concocted" and claimed was made with a "mala fide intent".

Further legal action will be taken against her if she fails to back up her claims, he said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer
  2. Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates Following Illness: Full Details Inside!
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Sets The Stage With Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Dancing- First Poster And Trailer Release Date Revealed
  4. Sunny Leone Opens Up On ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5', Current Dating Scenario And Future Projects
  5. IPL 2024: India Cap On Mayank Yadav's Mind After Match-Winning Pace Display For LSG
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad; DMK Moves Madras HC Questioning New EVM Design
  7. How India Has Voted Over The Years: Examining Voter Trends In General Elections
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Second Hat-Trick In Four Days As Al Nassr Decimate Abha