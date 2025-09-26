National

Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 26, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ladakh statehood protest: Curfew in Leh
Ladakh statehood protest: Curfew in Leh | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Security personnel check a vehicle during a curfew after recent protests for statehood turned violent leaving four people dead and 90 others injured, in Leh, Ladakh.

2/10
Navratri festival in Jammu
Navratri festival in Jammu | Photo: PTI

A woman carrying an infant offers prayers during the ongoing ‘Navratri’ festival, at Kali Temple, in Jammu.

3/10
Bihar polls: NDA campaign vehicles flagged off
Bihar polls: NDA campaign vehicles flagged off | Photo: PTI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Bihar State President Dilip Jaiswal flag off vehicles for NDA's campaign for the upcoming state Assembly elections, in Patna.

4/10
Potters get electric wheels ahead of Diwali in Ranchi
Potters get electric wheels ahead of Diwali in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

An electric potter’s wheel on display during Khadi Mahotsav 2025 under the 'Gramodyog Vikas Yojna' initiative, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will distribute electric potter’s wheels among potters for making earthen lamps ahead of the Diwali festival.

5/10
Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI

Relief materials as part of humanitarian assistance arrive in Kabul, following the recent earthquake, in Afghanistan.

6/10
S Jaishankar in New York
S Jaishankar in New York | Photo: @DrSJaishankar via PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in New York, USA.

7/10
Jaishankar at UNGA
Jaishankar at UNGA | Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, USA.

8/10
G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting
G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting | Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya, German counterpart Johann Wadephul and Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira during the G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting, in New York, USA.

9/10
India-SICA Foreign Minister’s Meeting
India-SICA Foreign Minister’s Meeting | Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the Chancellor of Panama Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez and others during the India-SICA Foreign Minister’s Meeting, in New York, USA.

10/10
G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting | Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in New York, USA.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final?

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Pleads Not Guilty At ICC Hearing; Told To Not Make Political Remarks

  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  4. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

  5. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  3. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

World News

  1. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  2. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  3. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  4. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  5. Sri Lanka Monastery Cable Cart Crash Kills 7 Monks

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  2. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  3. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin

  4. Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood? Check Out Her Instagram Post

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Cancer, and Pisces

  6. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  7. PKL 12: Dabang Delhi KC Regain Top Spot With Dominant Display Against U Mumba

  8. International Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations Full List: Amar Singh Chamkila, Ludwig, Rivals Secure Multiple Nods