Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

Security personnel check a vehicle during a curfew after recent protests for statehood turned violent leaving four people dead and 90 others injured, in Leh, Ladakh.
A woman carrying an infant offers prayers during the ongoing ‘Navratri’ festival, at Kali Temple, in Jammu.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Bihar State President Dilip Jaiswal flag off vehicles for NDA's campaign for the upcoming state Assembly elections, in Patna.
An electric potter’s wheel on display during Khadi Mahotsav 2025 under the 'Gramodyog Vikas Yojna' initiative, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will distribute electric potter’s wheels among potters for making earthen lamps ahead of the Diwali festival.
Relief materials as part of humanitarian assistance arrive in Kabul, following the recent earthquake, in Afghanistan.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in New York, USA.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, USA.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya, German counterpart Johann Wadephul and Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira during the G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting, in New York, USA.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the Chancellor of Panama Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez and others during the India-SICA Foreign Minister’s Meeting, in New York, USA.
