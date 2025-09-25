Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Ladakh Lt. Governor Kavinder Gupta chairs a high-level security review meeting to assess the situation across Ladakh, a day after Leh witnessed protests over statehood demands.
Media personnel gather outside the residence of Northeast India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, as outrage and calls for accountability mount across Assam following the death of singer Zubeen Garg, in Guwahati, Assam.
People attend the idol consecration ceremony at the Akshardham Temple of Bochasanvasi Shri Akshardham Purushottam Swami Narayan Sanstha (BAPS), in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
Fishermen row their boats past ships of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on their way to the Vizhinjam port, in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Agni-Prime missile with a range of 2,000 km lifts off after being test fired from a rail-based mobile launcher system.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a visit at a retail store to take feedback on the rollout of the next generation GST reforms, in Raipur.
A new fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) is parked ahead of the flagging-off ceremony by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal at JNPA Port, in Raigad district, Maharashtra.
People walk past a mural of Lord Hanuman recently painted on an entrance of the Janaki Setu bridge, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.
Disciples and volunteers take part in a cleanliness drive organised on the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, at Parmarth Niketan Ashram on the banks of the Ganga river, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.
People walk down a deserted road, a day after violence erupted over statehood and other demands, in Leh, Ladakh. At least 50 people were detained as police and paramilitary forces strictly implemented curfew on Thursday in the violence-hit Leh, where four people were killed and over 80 others were injured when widespread clashes broke out a day before.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, in New Delhi.
Mount Kanchenjunga, India’s highest mountain peak and World’s third highest peak, is seen from Siliguri, West Bengal.
In this file photo India's Shubman Gill, left, and Ravindra Jadeja during a test cricket match against England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London. Gill and Jadeja were on Thursday named captain and vice captain respectively in India's Test squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of ‘Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025’, in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district.
President Droupadi Murmu during a visit to Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan, in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel takes part in a cleanliness drive under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan', in Ahmedabad.
