Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 25, 2025

Ladakh Lt. Governor chairs meeting
Ladakh Lt. Governor chairs meeting | Photo: @KavinderGupta/X via PTI

Ladakh Lt. Governor Kavinder Gupta chairs a high-level security review meeting to assess the situation across Ladakh, a day after Leh witnessed protests over statehood demands.

Media at Shyamkanu Mahantas residence in Assam
Media at Shyamkanu Mahanta's residence in Assam | Photo: PTI

Media personnel gather outside the residence of Northeast India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, as outrage and calls for accountability mount across Assam following the death of singer Zubeen Garg, in Guwahati, Assam.

Akshardham Temple Jodhpur Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav
Akshardham Temple Jodhpur Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav | Photo: PTI

People attend the idol consecration ceremony at the Akshardham Temple of Bochasanvasi Shri Akshardham Purushottam Swami Narayan Sanstha (BAPS), in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Fishermen row past Indian Coast Guard ships
Fishermen row past Indian Coast Guard ships | Photo: PTI

Fishermen row their boats past ships of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on their way to the Vizhinjam port, in Thiruvananthapuram.

India test-fires Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile platform
India test-fires Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile platform | Photo: @rajnathsingh/X via PTI

The Agni-Prime missile with a range of 2,000 km lifts off after being test fired from a rail-based mobile launcher system.

Chhattisgarh CM takes feedback on GST reforms
Chhattisgarh CM takes feedback on GST reforms | Photo: Chhattisgarh CMO via PTI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a visit at a retail store to take feedback on the rollout of the next generation GST reforms, in Raipur.

Sarbananda Sonowal to flag off EV vehicles at Raigad port
Sarbananda Sonowal to flag off EV vehicles at Raigad port | Photo: PTI

A new fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) is parked ahead of the flagging-off ceremony by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal at JNPA Port, in Raigad district, Maharashtra.

People cross Janaki Setu bridge in Rishikesh
People cross Janaki Setu bridge in Rishikesh | Photo: PTI

People walk past a mural of Lord Hanuman recently painted on an entrance of the Janaki Setu bridge, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Cleanliness drive at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh
Cleanliness drive at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh | Photo: PTI

Disciples and volunteers take part in a cleanliness drive organised on the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, at Parmarth Niketan Ashram on the banks of the Ganga river, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Aftermath of Ladakh violence
Aftermath of Ladakh violence | Photo: PTI

People walk down a deserted road, a day after violence erupted over statehood and other demands, in Leh, Ladakh. At least 50 people were detained as police and paramilitary forces strictly implemented curfew on Thursday in the violence-hit Leh, where four people were killed and over 80 others were injured when widespread clashes broke out a day before.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyayas birth anniversary
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, in New Delhi.

Standalone: Mount Kanchenjunga seen from Siliguri
Standalone: Mount Kanchenjunga seen from Siliguri | Photo: PTI

Mount Kanchenjunga, India’s highest mountain peak and World’s third highest peak, is seen from Siliguri, West Bengal.

India squad for West Indies Tests announced
India squad for West Indies Tests announced | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar

In this file photo India's Shubman Gill, left, and Ravindra Jadeja during a test cricket match against England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London. Gill and Jadeja were on Thursday named captain and vice captain respectively in India's Test squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies.

UP International Trade Show 2025
UP International Trade Show 2025 | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of ‘Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025’, in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

President Murmu in Mathura
President Murmu in Mathura | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu during a visit to Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan, in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh.

Gujarat CM takes part in cleanliness drive
Gujarat CM takes part in cleanliness drive | Photo: PTI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel takes part in a cleanliness drive under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan', in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi in Greater Noida
PM Modi in Greater Noida | Photo: @NarendraModi via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Rakesh Sachan during the inauguration of ‘Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025’, in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

