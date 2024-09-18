National

Day In Pics: September 18 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 18, 2024

Breakthrough of a metro tunnel in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Engineers and workers celebrate after successfully achieving the breakthrough of the Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) 'Bhoomi' and 'Srishti' at the Pulbangash metro station site of the Delhi Metro's Phase-4 expansion, in New Delhi. This is Delhi Metro's first twin tunnel breakthrough.

1/8
Pitru Paksha 20242024
Pitru Paksha 20242024 Photo: PTI

Devotees perform 'tarpan' ritual on the first day of Pitru Paksha, at the banks of the Upper Lake in Bhopal.

2/8
First phase of J-K Assembly polls
First phase of J-K Assembly polls Photo: PTI

An elderly voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Pulwama district.

3/8
PM in Gandhinagar
PM in Gandhinagar Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, in Gandhinagar.

4/8
Vinesh Phogat campaigns
Vinesh Phogat campaigns Photo: PTI

Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat being welcomed during her election campaign in Barah Khurd village in Jind district.

5/8
House collapsed in Delhis Karol Bagh
House collapsed in Delhi's Karol Bagh Photo: PTI

An injured being rescued after a two-storey house collapsed in Bapa Nagar area of Karol Bagh, in New Delhi. At least 12 people suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials.

6/8
ABVP Chatra Garjna rally in Delhi
ABVP Chatra Garjna rally in Delhi Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

ABVP leader Mitravinda Karanwal with others during ‘Chatra Garjna’ rally at the Faculty of Arts, in New Delhi.

7/8
IND vs BAN test series: Bangladesh pc
IND vs BAN test series: Bangladesh pc Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Bangladesh's cricket team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto addresses a press conferance ahead of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

8/8
Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir
Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conferance ahead of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

