Day In Pics: September 18 2024

Engineers and workers celebrate after successfully achieving the breakthrough of the Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) 'Bhoomi' and 'Srishti' at the Pulbangash metro station site of the Delhi Metro's Phase-4 expansion, in New Delhi. This is Delhi Metro's first twin tunnel breakthrough.
Devotees perform 'tarpan' ritual on the first day of Pitru Paksha, at the banks of the Upper Lake in Bhopal.
An elderly voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Pulwama district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, in Gandhinagar.
Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat being welcomed during her election campaign in Barah Khurd village in Jind district.
An injured being rescued after a two-storey house collapsed in Bapa Nagar area of Karol Bagh, in New Delhi. At least 12 people suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials.
ABVP leader Mitravinda Karanwal with others during ‘Chatra Garjna’ rally at the Faculty of Arts, in New Delhi.
Bangladesh's cricket team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto addresses a press conferance ahead of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conferance ahead of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.