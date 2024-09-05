Day In Pics: September 05, 2024

Nuns offer prayers beside Mother's tomb during observance of the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, at Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during their visit to the AEM Holdings Ltd., in Singapore.
A teacher conducts a class for slum children in Maratha basti slum area on Teachers' Day, on the outskirts of Jammu.
President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to a portrait of former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Fans of actor-turned politician Vijay celebrate the release of his film 'The Greatest of All Time', better known as 'GOAT', outside a theatre in Chennai.
National Conference - Congress alliance candidate for Central Shalteng constituency Tariq Hameed Karra during a rally before he files his nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi during a teachers' felicitation event organised by the Delhi Municipal Corporation on Teachers' Day, in New Delhi.
NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation in a flood-affected area, in Vijayawada.
President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by the teachers visiting Amrit Udyan on the occasion of Teachers' Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Members of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) protest against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, demanding capital punishment for him, after he was arrested by the CBI in view of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Police personnel detain an activist during a protest by teachers and students of various organisations against the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Testing Agency (NTA) on Teachers' Day, in New Delhi.
First batch of the Indian Paralympics contingent upon their arrival, at the IGI Airport in New Delhi.