Day In Pics: September 05, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 05, 2024

Mother Teresa death anniversary Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Nuns offer prayers beside Mother's tomb during observance of the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, at Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata.

PM Modi in Singapore
PM Modi in Singapore Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during their visit to the AEM Holdings Ltd., in Singapore.

Teachers Day
Teachers' Day Photo: PTI

A teacher conducts a class for slum children in Maratha basti slum area on Teachers' Day, on the outskirts of Jammu.

Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to a portrait of former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

GOAT films celebration in Chennai
GOAT film's celebration in Chennai Photo: PTI

Fans of actor-turned politician Vijay celebrate the release of his film 'The Greatest of All Time', better known as 'GOAT', outside a theatre in Chennai.

J-K polls: Tariq Hameed Karras nomination rally
J-K polls: Tariq Hameed Karra's nomination rally Photo: PTI

National Conference - Congress alliance candidate for Central Shalteng constituency Tariq Hameed Karra during a rally before he files his nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

MCDs teachers felicitation event
MCD's teachers' felicitation event Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

AAP leader Manish Sisodia and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi during a teachers' felicitation event organised by the Delhi Municipal Corporation on Teachers' Day, in New Delhi.

Rescue ops in Vijayawada
Rescue ops in Vijayawada Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation in a flood-affected area, in Vijayawada.

President meets teachers at Amrit Udyan
President meets teachers at Amrit Udyan Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by the teachers visiting Amrit Udyan on the occasion of Teachers' Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Protestors demand capital punishment for Sandip Ghosh
Protestors demand capital punishment for Sandip Ghosh Photo: PTI

Members of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) protest against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, demanding capital punishment for him, after he was arrested by the CBI in view of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

Student-teachers protest in Delhi
Student-teachers protest in Delhi Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Police personnel detain an activist during a protest by teachers and students of various organisations against the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Testing Agency (NTA) on Teachers' Day, in New Delhi.

1st batch of Paralympics contingent return
1st batch of Paralympics contingent return Photo: PTI

First batch of the Indian Paralympics contingent upon their arrival, at the IGI Airport in New Delhi.

